2,158 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 361.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,077,000 after buying an additional 255,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,776. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.08.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.