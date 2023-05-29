365,112 Shares in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 5.56% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WINN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,555. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

