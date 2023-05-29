5,550 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.41. 975,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.33 and its 200-day moving average is $255.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.