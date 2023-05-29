57,200 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 9.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $15.17 on Monday, reaching $465.18. 1,344,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,762. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.59 and a 200 day moving average of $422.56.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.