650,184 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,946,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 1,310,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

