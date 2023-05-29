8,360 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

