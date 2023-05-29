9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 203,149.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,103,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,058,780 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849,246 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Articles

