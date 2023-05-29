9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.18.
9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.