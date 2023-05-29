916,666 Shares in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Bought by MVM Partners LLC

MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up approximately 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MVM Partners LLC owned 5.63% of MDxHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Price Performance

MDXH traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $3.69. 137,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. MDxHealth SA has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that MDxHealth SA will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.