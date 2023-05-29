Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Accord Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company has a market cap of C$53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.32.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Accord Financial had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

