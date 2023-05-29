ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $169,737.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 958,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,907,929.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,748 shares of company stock worth $464,474. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACR remained flat at $8.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 112.06, a quick ratio of 112.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.83.

ACR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

