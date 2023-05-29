Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 583.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 5.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $318,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

BABA traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. 16,419,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,564,805. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

