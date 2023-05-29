Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Update

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alight Stock Up 0.5 %

ALIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.