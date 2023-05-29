Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARLP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 318,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,897. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

