Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.70). The firm had revenue of C$138.49 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

