Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) & Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Critical Comparison

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -485.12% -118.11% -54.16% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -93.13% -1,287.80% -30.86%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $14.88 million 5.12 -$94.65 million ($9.63) -0.38 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $1.04 billion 22.60 -$1.13 billion ($8.69) -21.66

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 15 0 2.71

Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 325.68%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $247.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.31%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

