ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 531,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 176,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 326,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDOG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. 40,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,617. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

