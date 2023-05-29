Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

