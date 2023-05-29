American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

About American Woodmark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

