American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
American Woodmark Stock Performance
Shares of AMWD stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $64.47.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About American Woodmark
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
