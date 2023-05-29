AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

AMMO Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWWP opened at $24.70 on Monday. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Get AMMO alerts:

About AMMO

(Get Rating)

See Also

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.