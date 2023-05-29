AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
AMMO Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ POWWP opened at $24.70 on Monday. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.
About AMMO
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMMO (POWWP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.