Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $12.86

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
