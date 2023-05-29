Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $12.86

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 85.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,333.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 252,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 142.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 246,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

