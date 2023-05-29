Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) PT at $43.38

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,032 shares of company stock worth $1,213,444. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Model N by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 168,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

See Also

