Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) PT at $43.38

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Model N Price Performance
Model N stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.
Insider Transactions at Model N
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Model N by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 168,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About Model N
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
