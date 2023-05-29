Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) PT at $378.46

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $332.88 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

