Analyzing MediaAlpha (MAX) and Its Competitors

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MediaAlpha to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -40.29% -168.74% -6.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.54 MediaAlpha Competitors $7.62 billion $81.86 million -18.72

MediaAlpha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 792 4796 10199 260 2.62

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.50%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.62%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MediaAlpha peers beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

