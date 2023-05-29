Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$45.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7864232 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

