Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,404,000 after buying an additional 451,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

