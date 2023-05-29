Arbitrum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.57 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $261.66 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.24700069 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $328,116,287.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

