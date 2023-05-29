ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,076,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 14,916,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.8 days.

ARC Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

ARC Resources stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 46.13%.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AETUF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

