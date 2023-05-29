Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Shares of ASC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.
