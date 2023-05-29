Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $391,507.68

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.45 million and $391,507.68 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003145 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003018 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002997 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,261,906 coins and its circulating supply is 173,262,690 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

