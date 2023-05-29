Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

ARESF stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARESF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

