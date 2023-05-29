Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $6.78 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $226.43 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00024490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,687.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00416273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00125025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

