Athos Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,000 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 2.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $99.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

