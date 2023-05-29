Athos Capital Ltd Takes $2.89 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. iRobot makes up 1.7% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iRobot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

