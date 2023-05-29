AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.45 million.

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.7 %

AUDC stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AudioCodes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $6,208,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.