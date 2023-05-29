Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.51 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $251.28 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

