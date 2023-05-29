Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.76.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director George M. Milne acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$178,284.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

