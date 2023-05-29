Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Autohome Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ATHM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. 212,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,340. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.22.
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
