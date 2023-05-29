Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of ATHM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. 212,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,340. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 662,435 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 25,816.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

