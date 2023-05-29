Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 743,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,298. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

