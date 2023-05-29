Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Avinger Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.57 on Friday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
