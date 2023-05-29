Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.57 on Friday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

