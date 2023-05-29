Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 186,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.71. 402,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,994. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

