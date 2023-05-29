Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Lowered to GBX 535 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.62) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 520 ($6.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.97) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 7.14%.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

