B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 3.08%.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.57 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.
