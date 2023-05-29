B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.57 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.