B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RILYT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.