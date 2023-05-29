Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Balchem Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.51. 60,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

