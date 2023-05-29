Ball Co. (BALL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Ball stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

