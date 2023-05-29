Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance
NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
