Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Stories

