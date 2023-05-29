Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Banco Itaú Chile has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Banco Itaú Chile had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Banco Itaú Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.78%. Banco Itaú Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banco Itaú Chile stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

