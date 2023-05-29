Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bancolombia Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. 192,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,635. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7332 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,315,000 after acquiring an additional 84,456 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after buying an additional 271,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,067,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 37.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,033,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 284,021 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CIB. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.