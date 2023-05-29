Bank of America Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $9.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

