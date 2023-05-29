Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,009,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 7,072,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,899.0 days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
